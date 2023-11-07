Stepanek, Oakley Earn SEC Weekly Honors

By Rachel Perreault, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Texas A&M’s Chloe Stepanek and Joslyn Oakley earned conference weekly honors Tuesday, as Stepanek was named SEC Women’s Swimmer of the Week and Oakley received SEC Women’s Diver of the Week accolades following a team victory over Georgia Tech and a hard fought battle with No. 2 Texas over the weekend.

Stepanek posted a pair of top-two finishes individually and helped the A&M 400 medley relay team clock an A-cut time of 3:30.31 to punch their ticket to NCAA Championships.

The Northport, New York, native went 1:44.15 to finish first in the 200 free and 48.27 in the 100 free to take second, registering NCAA B cuts and season-best times in both events. 

Oakley swept the springboards as the divers only faced Georgia Tech Friday evening to earn her second SEC weekly honor of the season.

The Mooresville, North Carolina, native posted a season-best score of 349.58 on the 3-meter and followed it up with a score of 306.15 on the 1-meter.

She has earned the top score on the springboards five times through three meets this season. 

The Aggies return to action Wednesday, Nov. 15 to host the annual Art Adamson Invitational, which will run through Friday, Nov. 17 with swimming prelims beginning at 9:30 a.m., diving starting at 12 p.m. and finals getting underway at 5:30 p.m.

