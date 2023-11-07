Teachers, performers create children’s choir

They started the choir because they didn’t see a lot of free community music programs in the...
They started the choir because they didn’t see a lot of free community music programs in the area.(Bluebonnet Children's Choir)
By Caleb Britt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four Brazos Valley women have found a creative way to give back to kids in the community. They created the Bluebonnet Children’s Choir, a free program for second to eighth graders.

It was founded by Samantha Weed, Catherine Tolleson, Sarah McKneely Howe and Jamie Mosley. Each woman has a teaching and/or performance background.

They started the choir because they didn’t see a lot of free community music programs in the area.

“There’s actually been a lot of successful musicians that have come out of this area, but we don’t have a lot of opportunities for free,” Weed said. “We really wanted to give it an opening for kids of any socioeconomic background, ethnicity, anything of that nature.”

The kids are taught a variety of things like tone, pitch and harmony. They also learn how to play instruments like handbells and boom sticks.

“Jamie Mosley, I’ve witnessed her get a group of 8 to 12-year-olds singing harmony within like three hours,” Weed said. “It’s amazing.”

Along with the technical components of music, the founders have made it their goal to instill music’s greater purpose.

“I really think music is a part of your soul, and you’re serving a community with your soul and that is something that can’t be matched and so teaching kids how to do that is just, it gives me goosebumps,” Weed said.

The Bluebonnet Children’s Choir has already started sharing their talents with the community. They have a fall concert on Nov. 13 and a Christmas concert on Dec. 9 with the Brazos Valley Chorale.

Their complete schedule, enrollment information and more can be found here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
A&M Consolidated High School
Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Grimes County crash
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Hillier partners with Twin City Mission to provide those in need with the blankets and coats
Hillier Funeral Home collecting coats and blankets for homeless
Lions Pride Sports is hosting an anniversary show Friday night.
Lions Pride Sports celebrating anniversary with ‘Here to Stay 6′ show Friday
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update - November 7
Friends of Chamber Music presents flutist Brandon Patrick George and Mahan Esfahani, a...
Pair of award-winning musicians to perform in College Station