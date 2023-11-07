Teachers, performers create children’s choir

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Four Brazos Valley women have found a creative way to give back to kids in the community. They created the Bluebonnet Children’s Choir, a free program for second to eighth graders.

It was founded by Samantha Weed, Catherine Tolleson, Sarah McKneely Howe and Jamie Mosley. Each woman has a teaching and/or performance background.

They started the choir because they didn’t see a lot of free community music programs in the area.

“There’s actually been a lot of successful musicians that have come out of this area, but we don’t have a lot of opportunities for free,” Weed said. “We really wanted to give it an opening for kids of any socioeconomic background, ethnicity, anything of that nature.”

The kids are taught a variety of things like tone, pitch and harmony. They also learn how to play instruments like handbells and boom sticks.

“Jamie Mosley, I’ve witnessed her get a group of 8 to 12-year-olds singing harmony within like three hours,” Weed said. “It’s amazing.”

Along with the technical components of music, the founders have made it their goal to instill music’s greater purpose.

“I really think music is a part of your soul, and you’re serving a community with your soul and that is something that can’t be matched and so teaching kids how to do that is just, it gives me goosebumps,” Weed said.

The Bluebonnet Children’s Choir has already started sharing their talents with the community. They have a fall concert on Nov. 13 and a Christmas concert on Dec. 9 with the Brazos Valley Chorale.

Their complete schedule, enrollment information and more can be found here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

