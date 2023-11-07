Texas A&M University System receives counterintelligence award for protection of sensitive information

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M University System received the Jack Donnelly Award for Excellence in Counterintelligence and protection against information theft.

The acting director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency of the United States, Major General Daniel J. Lecce, presented the award to Chancellor John Sharpe at a ceremony on Monday. The award showcases Texas A&M’s high standards and honor surrounding its security measures.

“This award recognizes the hard work on behalf of the A&M System to protect federally funded research, this is a representation of a team effort... and something that we are very, very proud of,” said Kevin Gamache, Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Research Security Officer. “The research security office represents all 11 universities and eight state agencies, and this award really reflects the relationship with all of those A&M System entities.”

Only four companies receive the Excellence in Counterintelligence Award each year. The award committee looks for institutions that are striving to deter, detect, and disrupt breaches of sensitive information. These companies are trusted to provide uncompromised information and technologies to the Department of Defense and other U.S. Government agencies.

Texas A&M has received multiple awards for security protection and theft prevention. Earlier this year, the Texas A&M University System received the James S. Cogswell Award which was awarded to only 20 programs across the United States, according to the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency website.

“There’s only four awards conferred annually, so its a pretty big deal to get one and Texas A&M has earned this award four times,” said Daniel Lecce, Acting Director for the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency. “It is the Heisman trophy of counterintelligence, and this along with the Industrial Security award that the university has won three times really makes it stand out as top tier.”

Among the 10,000 other defense installations that Teas A&M competes against, no other corporation or university has received both the James S. Cogswell award and the Jack Donnelly award as many times as Texas A&M has, said Sharp.

“Our folks under Kevin Gamache are the best in the country at security, what happens in research at Texas A&M stays at Texas A&M,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of Texas A&M System. “It’s important to have that here because we’re the number one research university, by far, dollar-wise, in the state of Texas.”

The Texas A&M University System has been awarded the James S. Cogswell twice in the last three years, among the six total Texas companies chosen since 2020.

“We were chosen time and time and time again so we really did win a national championship this year,” said Sharp.

