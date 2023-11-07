Treat of the Day: CSISD Education Foundation establishes first named endowed grant fund

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the generosity of Tom and Laura Hafford, the College Station ISD Education Foundation has established its first named endowment for teacher grants.

The Haffords established the fund in honor of their daughter Jill Faith, a counselor at A&M Consolidated High School.

The Hafford family-endowed teacher grant will provide $1,000 annually to support teacher grants.

