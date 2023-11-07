Treat of the Day: CSISD Education Foundation establishes first named endowed grant fund

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the generosity of Tom and Laura Hafford, the College Station ISD Education Foundation has established its first named endowment for teacher grants.

The Haffords established the fund in honor of their daughter Jill Faith, a counselor at A&M Consolidated High School.

The Hafford family-endowed teacher grant will provide $1,000 annually to support teacher grants.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
A&M Consolidated High School
Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Grimes County crash
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured. Photo Rusty Surette
Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured

Latest News

Members of the A&M Consolidated Baseball team helped open car doors at Southwood Valley...
Treat of the Day: Consol baseball players open doors to kick off fall fundraiser
Treat of the Day: Forest Ridge students learn about science at A&M
Treat of the Day: Forest Ridge Elementary students learn science at Texas A&M
The executive team at St. Joseph Health got into the holiday spirit by donning some Halloween...
Treat of the Day: Halloween at St. Joseph Health
A&M Consolidated and College Station High School qualified for state
Treat of the Day: Both CSISD Bands qualify for state