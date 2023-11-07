Virginia hosts Tarleton State to open season

The Virginia Cavaliers host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener
Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tarleton State Texans at Virginia Cavaliers

Charlottesville, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -15.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Virginia Cavaliers host the Tarleton State Texans in the season opener.

Virginia went 25-8 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2022-23 season. The Cavaliers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 6.8 on fast breaks.

Tarleton State finished 9-10 in WAC play and 2-12 on the road last season. The Texans averaged 12.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
A&M Consolidated High School
Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat
Grimes County crash
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured. Photo Rusty Surette
Early morning shooting in Brazos County leaves one person injured
Military life comes alive as the Museum of the American G.I. presents ‘History in Motion’
Military life comes alive as the Museum of the American G.I. presents ‘History in Motion’

Latest News

Houston Astros
Reliever Hector Neris declines $8.5 million mutual option with Houston Astros
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Stroud’s thoughts with incarcerated father after record performance for Texans
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts to his touchdown pass to Eagles' A.J....
Jalen Hurts shakes off knee injury and leads Eagles past Cowboys 28-23 for NFL best 8-1 mark
Houston Texans
Ogunbowale gets a ‘kick’ out of Texans’ 39-37 win over Buccaneers