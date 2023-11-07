Watch Candy 95′s Ted recieve a surprise tattoo to help promote Tats4Cats fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Six tattoo artists are donating their ink and time this month to help raise money for a local non-profit kitten rescue.

Six Kittens Rescue is bringing back Tats4Cats on Saturday, November 18th from noon to 10 p.m. at Arsenal Tattoo & Design in Downtown Bryan.

Here’s how it works:

For a $50 donation, you get to choose from a pre-selected stack of cat-themed tattoos. Money raised will go to help save kittens at Six Kittens Rescue.

“The proceeds will go to cover veterinary costs, food, litter, and prevention. Everything you could possibly need to care for and vet a cat, that’s what the proceeds will go toward,” Co-Founder Mallori Girard says.

The fundraiser is a first come, first serve event, so if your time is money, you can bid on a spot in line to jump ahead of everyone else. Last year’s event ended with nearly 75 tattoos completed and close to $8,500 raised for Six Kittens. The goal of this year is to raise $20,000.

To help promote the event, Ted from Candy 95′s morning show received a tattoo last Sunday. The design was a surprise and was chosen in an online contest by donors. Click on the video player to see why Ted agreed help out!

Helping with this year’s fundraiser are:

Cliff Collard: The Arsenal Tattoo & Design, Bryan, TX

Audrey Tate: The Arsenal Tattoo & Design, Bryan, TX

Scott Dowdy: The Arsenal Tattoo & Design, Bryan, TX

Paul Spears: The Arsenal Tattoo & Design, Bryan, TX

Killian Bundy: Blackwater Tattoo & Design, Sterling, VA

Pete “The Bruiser” Skidmore: Decibel Art Studio, San Antonio, TX

Click here for the Facebook event page for more details.

Six Kittens Rescue is a small, Bryan-based volunteer-run organization that specializes in neonatal kitten care; many of the kittens they pick up are in dire need of medical attention and would not have survived without their intervention.

For questions or more information contact SKR at 979-488-9209 or email sixkittnesrescue@gmail.com

