Arson investigation underway at Montgomery County temple

Arson investigation underway at Montgomery County temple
Arson investigation underway at Montgomery County temple(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CANEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an arson investigation at a Buddhist temple.

Sunday night, deputies responded to the temple in the 17000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney.

Security footage shows the alleged suspect approaching the temple and running away from it. Authorities believe the suspect threw what is commonly known as a “Molotov Cocktail” into an open window of the temple.

Members were inside at the time and were able to put out the flames.

Now, authorities are trying to figure out who the suspect is. Officials are not sure what the motive behind the crime is, they say that is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple first responders were called following an incident near Prairie View A&M late Sunday...
7 injured in shooting at Prairie View A&M homecoming party
A&M Consolidated High School
Student arrested at A&M Consolidated High School for making terroristic threat
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run accident
Local family asks for help identifying vehicle in hit-and-run crash
Grimes County crash
Navasota Police Department responds to major wreck on Highway 6
Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months

Latest News

Tuesday's high at Easterwood Airport broke a 108 year old record for November 7th
Tuesday broke a 108 year old record high. Let’s put November 7th into perspective
Happening right now, a chance to help the vulnerable in our community as we get closer to those...
Twin City Mission needs your help with the annual Coat and Blanket giveaway
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots
Happening right now, a chance to help the vulnerable in our community as we get closer to those...
Twin City Mission annual Coat and Blanket give-away