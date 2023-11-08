Arson investigation underway at Montgomery County temple

NEW CANEY, Texas (KBTX) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an arson investigation at a Buddhist temple.

Sunday night, deputies responded to the temple in the 17000 block of FM 1485 in New Caney.

Security footage shows the alleged suspect approaching the temple and running away from it. Authorities believe the suspect threw what is commonly known as a “Molotov Cocktail” into an open window of the temple.

Members were inside at the time and were able to put out the flames.

Now, authorities are trying to figure out who the suspect is. Officials are not sure what the motive behind the crime is, they say that is under investigation.

