Businesses make second attempt to change Grimes County liquor laws

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - In Grimes County, Precinct 1 is the only precinct that does not allow local businesses to sell their own liquor on-premises.

One local business, Francine’s Country Pavilion, is leading an effort to gather support to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages.

“We are circulating this petition to try and get those local liquor laws changed. We’re the only precinct that has those little claws left in the laws and so we are trying to get that changed,” said owner Frances Spivey.

This is the business’s second attempt at a petition. The first fell 300 signatures short in August.

Registered voters residing in Grimes County Precinct 1, which includes Iola, Bedias, Singleton, Keith, and Shiro, can sign the petition until December 4. Residents can sign the petition at these locations: