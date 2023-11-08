Businesses make second attempt to change Grimes County liquor laws
Local businesses in Precinct 1 are gathering support to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - In Grimes County, Precinct 1 is the only precinct that does not allow local businesses to sell their own liquor on-premises.
One local business, Francine’s Country Pavilion, is leading an effort to gather support to legalize the sale of alcoholic beverages.
“We are circulating this petition to try and get those local liquor laws changed. We’re the only precinct that has those little claws left in the laws and so we are trying to get that changed,” said owner Frances Spivey.
This is the business’s second attempt at a petition. The first fell 300 signatures short in August.
Registered voters residing in Grimes County Precinct 1, which includes Iola, Bedias, Singleton, Keith, and Shiro, can sign the petition until December 4. Residents can sign the petition at these locations:
If the petition gets 1,000 signatures by December, the issue will be on the ballot in Grimes County next November, where residents could vote for or against it.
Kimberly Frost, partner at Austin-based law firm Martin Frost & Hill, adds that if this petition is successful, Precinct 1 will be brought to the same status as the rest of the county.
“Precinct 1 can do what all the rest of the businesses and the rest of Grimes County can do. So instead of only being able to buy beer and wine in a grocery store and convenience store, you’d be able to buy beer, wine, or a cocktail at a restaurant or a bar. You’d be able to have liquor stores in precinct one,” said Frost.
Ultimately, Frances hopes it’s an opportunity for economic growth and the future of Grimes County.
“It’s about trying to bring local businesses opportunity and more growth for our community,” she said.
