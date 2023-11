GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - College Station stormed back to beat Hendrickson in five sets after dropping the first two 20-25, 15-25, 25-11, 25-19 and 15-13.

Avery Psencik lead the team with 15 kills and 22 digs.

The Cougars play on Friday against Barbers Hill at 7:00 p.m. at the Merrell Center in Katy.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.