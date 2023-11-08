College Station voters elect new school board trustee

Two longtime College Station residents are going head to head for the Place 7 seat on the...
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents voted in a new College Station ISD school board trustee.

After six years on the board, incumbent Geralyn Nolan was defeated by newcomer Heather Simmen, who garnered 56% of the vote.

“I would just like to thank all my supporters, especially my family,” said Simmen following her win. “I would also like to thank my opponent, Geralyn. She has served 6 years on the school board and done great things, and I hope I can continue on the success that they’ve already had and build upon that and see what I can bring.”

Simmen is a lifelong resident of College Station where she lives with her husband and two children. Owner of Pride Cleaners, Simmen ran on a platform that extolled her experience as a small business owner.

“I feel like in our current state of severely underfunded public education, that I would be able to really help the school district especially make the dollar go further,” Simmen told KBTX when she was interviewed ahead of Election Day.

During her time as the Place 7 seat on the College Station ISD Board of Trustees, Nolan worked with 13 different board members and three superintendents. She said some of her biggest accomplishments have been expanding Career & Technical Education (CTE) programs, building relationships in the community and helping construct the 2020 Strategic Design Framework.

Simmen earned a total of 4,934 votes, while Nolan received 3,881 votes.

