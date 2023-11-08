Daniel Stark Law opens new office in south Austin

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan-based Daniel Stark Law has opened a second office in the state’s capitol.

Daniel Stark, a plaintiff’s personal injury law firm, is pleased to announce the opening of their newest office in South Austin. The new office will open its doors on Wednesday, November 8th, 2023. Located at 1811 W Ben White Blvd, Suite 101, Austin, Texas 78704, the South Austin office aims to provide access to legal services for residents who have suffered life-changing injuries due to motor collisions and other incidents.

With the addition of the South Austin location, Daniel Stark now has two offices in Austin, Texas, further expanding their ability to serve the local community and meet the growing demand for legal support. The decision to open a second Austin office was driven by the rising number of car crashes in the city.

Austin, one of the fastest-growing U.S. cities, ranked as the 20th U.S. city with the most severe traffic congestion in 2022. Last year alone, 125 deaths occurred on Austin roads due to vehicle crashes, marking the highest number of fatalities in nearly four decades.

Daniel Stark’s expansion into South Austin aims to address these pressing needs. By providing convenient access to Daniel Stark services, South Austin residents can receive expert legal assistance without long commutes. Daniel Stark is dedicated to providing the highest level of support and representation to each client in the Austin community

