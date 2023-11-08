First Responder Salute: TDCJ Officers given Valor Award

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This weeks First Responders Salute goes to these TDCJ Officers who were recently honored with a Valor Award for going above and beyond to protect their fellow officers and staff.

These employees are from the Wynne Unit in Huntsville, as well as the Hughes Unit in Gatesville. The First Responder Salute is sponsered by Waltman Grisham.

