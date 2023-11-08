Help fight hunger this holiday season with Envy This Detailing

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From now until November 21, you can drop off canned and non-perishable items at Envy This Detailing in College Station.

All canned goods collected will be donated to local food banks and churches to ensure that everyone in our community can enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.

Envy This Owner, Ricky Bordeau, says he is hopeful the community will rally together this holiday season.

“It’s my job to pay it forward. I’ve been blessed and it’s time to bless others,” Bordeau said.

If you need more incentive, anyone who brings 50 or more canned items will receive a free exterior detail.

