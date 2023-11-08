Incumbent on Bryan ISD Board of Trustees secures another term

Julie Harlin, Christasha “Chrissy” Ransome, and Prentiss Madison(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Among three people running for Place 2 on Bryan ISD’s Board of Trustees, incumbent Julie Harlin came out on top.

Harlin garnered 46% of the vote, requiring only a plurality to win. Former Bryan city councilman Prentiss Madison received 42%, while Christasha Ransome got 12% of the vote. A total of 1,303 voted in the race. Harlin garnered 603 votes, while Madison received 548 and Ransome 152.

Harlin is a professor at Texas A&M and a former high school teacher. She ran on a platform that touted her experience in schools and her desire to get more funding for the district. She is also the current school board president.

“I am humbled and honored that our voters in Place 2 have chosen me to continue to serve Bryan ISD as a member of the Board of Trustees,” Harlin said in a statement to KBTX on Tuesday night.

She added that she looks forward to continuing the great work in the school district alongside the superintendent and board of trustees to benefit the students, staff, and community.

Bryan ISD’s At-Large Place 6 seat was also on the ballot. Joel Bryan ran unopposed and will now serve the three-year term.

