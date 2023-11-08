Krispy Kreme offers free doughnuts on World Kindness Day

By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(Gray News) – To mark World Kindness Day, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts, the company announced Wednesday.

The first 500 people to visit a participating Krispy Kreme on Monday will get a dozen original glazed donuts, with no purchase necessary.

“World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other,” Krispy Kreme’s Global Chief Brand Officer Dave Skena said.

“Simple gestures of caring and thanks. Sharing a sweet treat is a great way to do that.”

Krispy Kreme has stores in more than 30 countries.

