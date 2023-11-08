Leon sweeps Normangee to advance to regional tournament

Leon celebrates a point over Normangee
Leon celebrates a point over Normangee(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Nov. 7, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Leon volleyball team beat Normangee 25-8, 25-10, 25-13 in the UIL Class 2A regional quarterfinals Tuesday night at Bryan’s Viking Gym.

The Lady Cougars jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first set. Anahy Carrizales finished the first set with an ace. The Lady Panthers kept things close to start the second before Leon pulled away for the 15-point victory.

Leon advances to its 14th straight regional tournament. The Lady Cougars will take on Bevckville in the regional semifinals this Friday in Longview.

