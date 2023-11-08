Plant shop owner shares tips on keeping plants alive, healthy in changing conditions

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Plants can be complicated this time of year, especially with the ever-changing weather. That’s why Texas Plant Connection owner Sarah Quinn joined BVTM Wednesday to share tips on managing plants in tricky conditions.

“Plants, like us, have a pretty hard time adjusting to these crazy changes,” Quinn said.

It starts with knowing the types of plants you have and what they can handle. For example, tropical plants should be moved inside if temperatures are consistently under 55 degrees.

“You really want to make sure to either bring those guys inside, put them in a garage or cover them at the least,” Quinn said.

Anything in a pot should also be moved inside or properly covered, according to Quinn. She said cold and rainy conditions can be damaging to them.

When those plants are moved inside of your home or garage, the plant shop owner recommends dialing back on watering them because they’re not getting the same light inside as they were outside during the summer.

“At this point, it’s really more about survival and maintaining than growth,” Quinn said. “If your plant is getting less light, it’s so important that you give your plant less water. That’s one of the biggest mistakes we see is that people continue on the same watering cycle.”

Another thing to keep in mind is keeping toxic and poisonous plants out of reach of animals and kids.

“Even if they are non-toxic for the sake of the plant, it’s always a good idea to put them out of reach, up on a high shelf, things like that to at least not make them so tempting to those that may want to snack on a leaf or two,” Quinn said.

If you’re looking for a plant that can remain outside in the up and down conditions, red yuccas, wax myrtles and dwarf yaupon hollys can be great options.

“Those are all very hearty plants, can withstand freezes, hot temperatures and will provide year-round foliage,” Quinn said.

For those wanting to gift someone with a plant for the holidays, there are several low-maintenance options to choose from. Quinn recommends the aglaonema, the marble queen pothos and the zz plant.

“Even if someone is not an experienced plant person, there’s always a plant for them,” Quinn said.

For more plant tips and recommendations, you can visit Texas Plant Connection’s Facebook and Instagram. You can also stop by the store at 410 North Texas Avenue in Bryan.

