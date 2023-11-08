Sam Houston State University Rodeo Team unveils new indoor arena

Its a $22.9 million project.
By Anna Maynard
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Sam Houston State University Rodeo Team unveiled their new indoor arena Tuesday before their first rodeo competition.

According to university staff, it’s the first time in 20 years the rodeo team has had an indoor arena to call home. Rodeo Team Coach Bubba Miller says he’s excited to give his team a “home turf.”

“Our kids have been in this arena every evening. They’ve been practicing here, so it’s going to make a great event for the rodeo,” Miller said.

The arena is part of a larger effort by the university to grow its agricultural sciences programs. They broke ground in spring of 2022 on Gibbs Ranch, a $22.9 million compound.

The compound includes greenhouses, plant and animal science centers, and the arena.

Members of the rodeo team think the improved academic and athletic buildings will draw more people into the program.

“Building a new facility like this will bring a lot more eyes to it and a lot more eyes to the rodeo team, which I think is important,” steer wrestler Clay Tom Hurt said.

They’re putting the new arena to the test on Nov. 10 and 11 when the rodeo team hosts their first rodeo competition.

“I think that will really grab their attention and also bring them a little interest into looking into the rodeo and more into the school,” barrel racer Jayci Byler said.

Information to purchase tickets can be found here.

