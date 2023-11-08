BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Save the date for holiday fun at Lake Walk!

Start your Thanksgiving off right with a glorious buffet at Campfire Restaurant. From 10am to 3pm on Thursday, November 23, enjoy the best seasonal ingredients of Central Texas with this hand-crafted menu by Campfire’s Executive Chef. Reserve your table here.

Grab the pups and get into the holiday spirit with the ultimate holiday photo experience on Tuesday, November 28. Book your Pet Holiday Portrait Session with The Stella Hotel here.

As we move further into December, it’s time to get shopping! Shop local at the Holiday Night Bazaar. On December 8 from 7 pm to 10 pm, you can experience more than 50 booths, live music, and lots of food and fun to highlight the talented vendors in our community.

Ring in the New Year in Hershel’s with amazing burlesque performances by Jolie Goodnight. Savor classic and specialty cocktails in the hotel speak easy while you enjoy the show. Make your reservation here.

You can view the full calendar of events here.

