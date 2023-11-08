Support the Arts Council by joining 5 x 5 for the Future: Scholarship Gallery

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Lauren Margolis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -From January 9 through February 9, you can see and support the Arts Council’s newest gallery, titled 5 x 5 for the Future: Scholarship Gallery.

Right now, the Arts Council is searching for 55 artists to reserve a 5 x 5 canvas to be featured in the gallery.

The art they create on the canvas will serve as a donation to the Arts Council’s scholarship program fund.

If you see an art piece you like, you can buy it after!

The Arts Council has awarded more than $80,000 in scholarship funds to Brazos Valley high schoolers pursuing a college degree and career in the arts!

“There’s more and more students needing funds to go to school to pursue their love of arts,” said Sheree Boegner, Executive Director of the Arts Council.

The Arts Council has given out more than 45 scholarships since 2012.

Click here to reserve a canvas.

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - VOD - Lake Walk holiday events
THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED - VOD - Envy This Canned Food Drive