Thursday is cold front day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a winter-like start to the month, November flipped the script back to summer this week with highs in the upper 80s. Missing that fall-like feel? It is on its way, but it may make a bit of a mess as it arrives.

WHEN DOES THE FRONT ARRIVE?

Thursday will start similarly to the rest of this week with low temperatures in the upper 60s and feeling a touch muggy. All the while. our next cold front is slowly making its way through the state. Along and behind that front Thursday morning, showers will be widespread across west Texas. Don’t let that quiet start fool you. Make sure you pack the umbrella before you head out the door, as most of us will need it by the evening hours.

/2 Current game plan for #bcstx THURSDAY:



This will NOT be a sharp snap from summer-ish to winter air. It will be mild/humid when you leave for work/school & noticeably cooler & (likely very) wet by the ride home.



Soggy sweater weather by quittin' time pic.twitter.com/IriakS0XFy — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) November 8, 2023

The cold front arrives to the northwestern corner of the Brazos Valley as early as lunchtime, works through Bryan-College Station between 2 and 5pm, and doesn’t clear into our southern counties until the later evening hours. While this will not bring a *sharp* drop in temperatures like our last front, still expect temperatures to fall about 10° within the first hour of the front moving past.

HOW MUCH RAIN CAN WE EXPECT?

As for rain, we stay pretty much dry through the first half of the day. After lunchtime, scattered showers will start to pop up across the Brazos Valley and gradually increase in coverage through the afternoon. The evening commute home could be a bit of a mess, with coverage only increasing more through the evening and overnight. While this will not be constant, heavy rainfall, we can expect widespread light to moderate consistent rain as early as 9pm through the pre-sunrise hours of Friday. Friday morning may be one to set the alarm a touch early, as the rain looks to hang around through the morning commute before decreasing in coverage into the afternoon.

Soggy Sweater Weather Incoming!

Thursday starts like most mornings have this week, mild and a touch muggy.

As the slow-moving front crawls through the Brazos Valley, temperatures turn cool and rain fills in behind sticking around through Friday. pic.twitter.com/IrNItoqHKC — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) November 8, 2023

When all is said and done, widespread rain totals can be expected to land between 0.5″-1.5″ with localized totals closer to 2″-3″ possible where heavier pockets of rainfall, or where we see training occur. This much rain in not a whole lot of time could lead to some minor flooding concerns, ponding on roadways, and slick streets especially around the Thursday evening and Friday morning drive.

As the next cold front swings through, rain coverage will gradually increase. Widespread flooding is not expected, but small, localized areas cannot be ruled out. (KBTX)

LIFE BEHIND THE FRONT

Friday will bring a much different day than what we started the week with. The cooler air behind the front paired with lingering clouds and rain in the morning will only bring us a high temperature in the mid-60s. In addition to that cooler feel, it will be a bit breezy! Winds will huff and puff at you out of the northeast 10-15 mph with gusts closer to 25mph. We will keep that fall-like feel all the way through the weekend and into early next week with morning lows in the mid and upper 50s and highs in the mid and upper 60s.

SATURDAY QUESTIONS

The biggest question left to answer for the weekend - will rain make a comeback Saturday? Moisture may try to ride up and over the cooler air here at the surface over the weekend, leading to another batch of scattered, light rain. At the moment, the more widespread, heavy variety of these showers look to stay confined to the southern half of the area, but the cutoff line will be close to B/CS. That all said, would not hurt to have rain gear prepared to go for any Saturday event after midday.

We'll need to see where an area of low pressure forms & how close it is to the Mid/Upper Texas Coast.



Right now: I'd plan for cold scattered showers pre-game / tailgating with some light rain lingering into kick.



If low is further south, low/mid 60° day https://t.co/fiLnP6uD6i pic.twitter.com/1McXuCSyC4 — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) November 8, 2023

This forecast has a lot of moving parts, so make sure to keep tuned in on-air, online, and of course on the KBTX PinPoint Weather App!

