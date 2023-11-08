Twin City Mission needs your help with the annual Coat and Blanket giveaway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Happening right now, a chance to help the vulnerable in the Bryan-College Station community as we get closer to those cold winter months.

Twin City Mission is hosting its annual coat and blanket giveaway, and they need the public’s help.

Dorothy Nevill, Twin City Mission’s CEO, joined First News at Four to discuss the drive, and who needs the support the most.

“Our biggest need every year is always the kids. We always run out of children’s coats. If you have children’s coats, and your kids don’t wear them anymore, please bring them over to us because they are very much needed,” said Nevill.

Coat and Blanket donations can be dropped off at the Twin City Mission Administration Building between Nov. 13 through Nov. 22 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Coat and Blanket Giveaway will be held on Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TCM Administration building at 2505 South College Ave.

Find more information on the giveaway here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.