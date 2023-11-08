Voters approve two of four bonds for College Station ISD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD saw significant support for two bond proposals, which will spur major building projects on several campuses, improve district-wide security, and ensure technology access for students and teachers.

The district didn’t see the same support for two bonds designed to fund football, track, baseball, and softball complex improvements.

The district’s general bond carried the most expensive price tag and was approved by nearly 70% of voters. At $284,975,000, the district said it would not increase taxes. Also approved was $14,145,000 for technology, which the district says will cause a property tax increase, but ensures all teachers in the district will continue to have a laptop, along with a set of laptops for each subject area classroom.

Both bonds associated with athletics that were voted down Tuesday night would have also increased taxes. Each failed by about 500 votes.

College Station ISD released the following statement after the results were made public

“I want to thank the College Station community for showing up at the polls and exercising their right to vote in this election,” said Dr. Tim Harkrider, superintendent of schools. “I’m grateful for the long-range planning committee and hours of work they put in to provide a comprehensive package to the voters, and for the district staff and community members who led and facilitated bond public presentations. We look forward to getting to work on the approved projects and continuing to provide opportunities for students to succeed.”

A 48-member long-range planning committee met regularly to evaluate and assess the current and future needs of CSISD while developing a recommendation that:

considered the educational needs of students;

provided a solution for the facility, technology and transportation needs brought on by the district’s growth;

ensured support for a quality education for all students;

reflected community values and perceptions of needs; and

remained fiscally sound.

On May 16, 2023, committee members presented its recommendation for a $350,865,000 to the Board of Trustees, who discussed the proposed projects in open meetings on May 16, June 20, July 18, and Aug. 15, before officially calling for the bond package to be placed on the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.

Official results from Tuesday’s election will be canvassed and announced during the Nov. 15 Board of Trustees workshop.

