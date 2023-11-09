Aggie soccer will host first round NCAA Tournament match Friday vs Colorado

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M soccer team embarks on its 28th NCAA Tournament trip in the last 29 seasons as the Aggies host the Colorado Buffaloes in a first-round match. Friday’s first kick is slated for 7 p.m. at Ellis Field.

Admission to the match is FREE for students with their student ID, thanks to the Aggie Soccer Club. General Admission tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Reserved tickets MAY become available at a later date. Everyone regardless of age must have a ticket in reserved areas. Those under 2 are free in general admission.Parking is FREE with a valid TAMU permit OR $10 cash or card at lot entrances.

The Aggies are playing in their second consecutive NCAA Division I Championship after having a 26-year streak snapped in 2021. Texas A&M has appeared in the Sweet Sixteen 16 times and have advanced to the Elite Eight seven time, including three times since 2014. The Aggies made their first College Cup appearance in 2014.

Texas A&M’s strength of schedule was one of the toughest in the nation as evidenced by the Maroon & White playing 10 of their 20 matches against teams in the NCAA Tournament field. Texas A&M went 5-4-1 against the NCAA squads with all the losses decided by one goal. The Aggies topped Grambling State (8-0), Mississippi State (1-0), Alabama (3-1), Tennessee (4-3) and South Carolina (1-0). The Maroon & White dropped decisions to Florida State (2-1), Arkansas (1-0), South Carolina (1-0) and Georgia (3-2 – 2ot). Ol’ Sarge’s charges played LSU to a 1-1 draw.

The Aggies are looking to advance to the second round of the NCAA Championship for the 24th time in the last 26 seasons. Only North Carolina and Virginia have played in the second round more times over the span.

Texas A&M owns a 17-2-2 edge in the all-time series with all the meetings coming when the teams were Big XII brethren from 1996-2010. The Maroon & White started the series with a 15-match unbeaten string, including win streaks of six and eight games. The Aggies outscored the Buffaloes 43-9 in the first 15 matches.

Colorado’s first victory in the series came at the 2006 Big XII Championship with the Buffaloes winning 3-2 ion double overtime. CU’s other triumph was a 2-1 overtime decision at Ellis Field in 2010.

In the last meeting, the at the 2010 Big XII Championship, the teams played to 0-0 draw and the Aggies advanced on PKs, 5-4. The shootout was tied 4-4 after four rounds. Texas A&M goalkeeper Kelly Dyer made a save in the fifth round and Merritt Mathias finished it off with a successful shot to send the Aggies to the semifinal round.

Texas A&M is 9-7-4 on the season and the squad is slotted at No. 49 in the RPI. The Aggies posted a 4-3-3 mark in SEC action and advanced to the semifinal round of the league tournament.

The Maroon & White are led into battle by All-SEC performers Carolyn Calzada and Mia Pante. Calzada, a first-team defender, also earned SEC All-Tournament Team honors. She has started 17 matches for a squad that boasts nine shutouts on the season. Pante earned second-team midfielder distinction for the second time. She has eight points on the year with two goals and four assists.

Colorado is 13-4-3 on the season and posted a 5-3-3 mark in Pac-12 action. The Buffaloes enter the fray on a three-match win streak with victories over Arizona (2-0), then-No. 18 Arizona State (4-0) and Utah (3-2).

The teams share one common opponent on the season with both squads dropping a decision to Washington State. The Cougars topped the Aggies 3-2 at Ellis Field in August. Wazzou defeated Colorado 1-0 in Pullman on October 19.

The match airs on ESPN+ with David Ellis and Jeff Given on the call. To stream the match, fans must have an ESPN+ subscription. A radio call is available on CHRISTMAS 97.3 FM in the Brazos Valley and worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and at 12thMan.com/watch

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.