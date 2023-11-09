A&M men’s tennis adds Pires to 2024 signing class

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the signing of elite French prospect Tiago Pires on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to continue our tradition of top French players making Aggieland their home,” Denton said. “Tiago is as a great athlete with a tremendous amount of international experience. We expect him to make an immediate impact on our team.”

Pires was ranked as high as No. 31 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Ranking in singles this year and currently sits at No. 78 with a 34-18 record. The Paris native has won four junior singles titles since 2021, including the J200 Cap d’Ail (April 8, 2023) where he went 5-0 en route to the title and only dropped one set throughout the tournament.

Pires comes to Aggieland with junior grand slam experience, advancing to the round of 32 at the 2023 Australian Open and the round of 64 at the 2022 and 2023 French Open. The incoming freshman also earned silver at the 2023 Vice-Champion D’Europe U18.

In doubles play, Pires has won championships with four different partners. He took home three titles in 2021 and in 2022 won the J1 Vrsar (April 3, 2022), once again only dropping one set during the tournament.

Pires joins a long line of elite French players to join Denton and the Aggies. The latest Frenchman to lead A&M is 2023 All-SEC First Team selection Raphael Perot, a senior who was ranked No. 32 on the ITA Preseason Singles Ranking entering the 2023-24 campaign.

