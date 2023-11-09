A&M men’s tennis adds Pires to 2024 signing class

(KBTX)
By McKinzie Green / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team and head coach Steve Denton announced the signing of elite French prospect Tiago Pires on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to continue our tradition of top French players making Aggieland their home,” Denton said. “Tiago is as a great athlete with a tremendous amount of international experience. We expect him to make an immediate impact on our team.”

Pires was ranked as high as No. 31 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Junior Ranking in singles this year and currently sits at No. 78 with a 34-18 record. The Paris native has won four junior singles titles since 2021, including the J200 Cap d’Ail (April 8, 2023) where he went 5-0 en route to the title and only dropped one set throughout the tournament.

Pires comes to Aggieland with junior grand slam experience, advancing to the round of 32 at the 2023 Australian Open and the round of 64 at the 2022 and 2023 French Open. The incoming freshman also earned silver at the 2023 Vice-Champion D’Europe U18.

In doubles play, Pires has won championships with four different partners. He took home three titles in 2021 and in 2022 won the J1 Vrsar (April 3, 2022), once again only dropping one set during the tournament.

Pires joins a long line of elite French players to join Denton and the Aggies. The latest Frenchman to lead A&M is 2023 All-SEC First Team selection Raphael Perot, a senior who was ranked No. 32 on the ITA Preseason Singles Ranking entering the 2023-24 campaign.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
More fall-like air is expected to crawl through the Brazos Valley between midday and early...
Thursday is cold front day!
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Mudge signs combo guard out of Florida for Bearkats
Bearkat softball signs five for 2025
Kortan signs pair of elite golfers for A&M program
No. 15 Aggies head to Columbus to take on Ohio State Friday