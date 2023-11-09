Bearkat hoops lands Prosper basketball talent

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Cody Stark / Sam Houston State Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- Sam Houston head coach Chris Mudge is pleased to announce the addition of Jaxson Ford to the 2023-24 men’s basketball signing class.

Ford signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play for the Bearkats next season.

The 6-7 forward enjoyed a stellar high school career at Prosper.

He was a three-time academic all-district selection, three-time first-team All-District 5-6A honoree and in the 22-23 season, Ford was named Star Local Media Defensive Player of the Year while recording 23 double-doubles.

He also starred in AAU for Nike EYBL Team Griffin and Max Level Elite for the PRO16 circuit where he finished in the top 10 in rebounds per game and garnered honorable mention for PRO16. 

The three star recruit was ranked as the No. 27 player in the state of Texas for the 2024 class by 247 sports. Early in the fall, Ford elected to attend reigning national champion Link Academy in Branson, Missouri for his senior year. SB Live Sports Illustrated has the Link Academy Lions ranked as the No. 3 team in the nation.

