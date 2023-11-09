Bearkat softball signs five for 2025

HUNTSVILLE, Texas -- The Sam Houston softball program and head coach Garret Valis announced the signing of five student-athletes to National Letters of Intent on Thursday.

The signing class consists of junior college transfer Kyla Heine along with high school catcher Hallie Day, outfielder Karrlauhn Deas, second baseman Dezirae Lopez and pitcher Tiffany Sanchez.

Sam Houston head coach Garrett Valis on this year’s signing class … “Signing day is what these athletes have all worked so hard for. This is an amazing day for these young ladies, their families and our program. Every year brings better competition, a new challenge and an experience that can be life-changing so we feel we must recruit athletes who embrace these truths. We are excited about where the direction of our program is going and believe each one of these five athletes fit our culture and will help us accomplish our goal of winning championships. I congratulate Kyla, Tiffany, Hallie, Dez and Deas along with all of the athletes signing with Sam Houston Athletics over the next several months.”

2023 Bearkat Softball Signing Class Kyla Heine • C/OF • 5-10 • R/R • New Caney, Texas / Porter HS / McLennan CC Heine made her mark on the junior college level when she helped her McLennan Community College team to a NJCAA Region V runner up finish in 2023. During her time at MCC she earned NFCA Academic All- America honors.

A year ago she started in 54 games for the highlanders, hitting .319, with three doubles, three triples, and three home runs. A dynamic player on the bases, Heine was successful in 28 of her 29 swipe attempts in 2023.

Prior to MCC, Heine attended Porter High School where she was a four-time all-district selection, 2022 Team MVP and an Academic All-State selection. Heine on why she chose Sam Houston … I chose Sam Houston because it was important to me that I felt at home wherever I went. I believe that this program creates opportunities for each player will reach their full potential in the classroom and on the field to become productive, responsible members in our communities.

Hallie Day • C/1B • 5-5 • L/T • Princeton, Texas / Princeton HS Day is a catcher and first baseman who brings a big bat from the left side. As a three-year starter for the Lady Panthers, Day was named three-time team MVP, three-time academic all-district, three-time first team all-district in addition to being named to the all-state team in 2021.

She currently plays travel ball for the Texas Glory, where she and her team were Triple Crown Champions in 2019. Day plans to major in Education and wants to be a high school math teacher and coach. Day on why she chose Sam Houston … “I chose Sam Houston because right when I stepped on campus, it felt like home. The coaches and players were all kind and welcoming. All the staff was inviting and excited for me.”

Karrlauhn Deas • OF • 5′5″ • L/R • Sugar Land, Texas / George Ranch HS Deas will bring dynamic speed to the outfield for the Bearkats. She currently plays high school ball at George Ranch High School where she was Newcomer of the Year and two-time Offensive Player of the Year in her district.

Deas currently plays travel ball for Bombers Gold 18u Jacoby and plans to major in Kinesiology with plans to attend Physical Therapy School. Day on why she chose Sam Houston … “I choose Sam Houston because it wasn’t very far from home. When I first met the girls on the team currently, they made me feel very at home and made me feel like I really belonged there.”

Dezirae Lopez • 2B • 5-6 • R/R • Thrall, Texas / Thrall HS Lopez is a multi-faceted athlete for the Thrall Lady Tigers. There she was voted to the first team all-district team in 2022, and second team all-district in 2021.

A National Fastpitch Coaches Association All America Scholar Athlete in 2021-2022, she plays travel ball for the Texas Glory Naudin. There she helped her squad become 2022 Alliance Fastpitch Champions and 2021 TFL Champions.

Lopez also competed in volleyball at THS, where they finished as 2A State Runner-Up in 2022. She plans to major in kinesiology with plans on attending physical therapy or occupational therapy school. Lopez on why she chose Sam Houston … “Sam Houston felt like home after visiting with Coach Garrett, Coach Tess, and the softball team. Sam Houston offers the student athlete academic services which will be huge for my success in the classroom. The softball program also allows me opportunities for me to continue to grow in my faith while attending college. I am so grateful for this opportunity and can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Tiffany Sanchez • P • 5′8″ • R/R • Austin, Texas / Del Valle HS A right-handed pitcher from Austin, the dynamic arm will join the Kats from Del Valle High School where she has been voted team MVP twice and first team all-district. In the classroom, Sanchez has been All-Academic all three years. She plans to major in Business.

Sanchez on why she chose Sam Houston … “I chose Sam because I really like the coaches and the environment. I’m looking forward to playing softball and getting to know my teammates.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.