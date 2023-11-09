Bryan Police investigating vehicle burglaries in gym parking lot

Seven vehicles were either broken into or targeted on Tuesday.
bryan police are investigating another series of vehicle burglaries
bryan police are investigating another series of vehicle burglaries
By Julia Lewis
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins in the parking lot of Planet Fitness off Briarcrest Drive.

Seven vehicles were broken into or targeted on Tuesday.

Kole Taylor, the Bryan Police Public Information Officer, says one person who realized their car was impacted called 911.

“Officers arrived in a few minutes and began looking at any possible leads on who could have committed this or if anyone in the area was involved,” said Taylor.

Police say the suspect most likely tried to see if the car was unlocked, and if not, they broke in. They say the suspect was most likely looking for valuables inside each vehicle.

“Just a good reminder to keep your door locked because they probably attempted to try some car door handles. If you have valuables in your car that you’re going to leave, especially if you’re running into a store or going to the gym or something, take any of those values out of plain view and take them in with you if you can just so they’re not easily in view from anybody that can walk by your car and see them,” said Taylor.

Planet Fitness released a statement in regards to the incident:

“The safety of our members is our top priority, and the local franchisee is cooperating with authorities in their investigation. If you have further questions, please reach out to local police.”

This is an ongoing investigation and no other information has been released. Bryan Police are asking people who saw or heard anything to contact them.

