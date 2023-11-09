College Station ISD begins planning after voters approve record-breaking bond package

KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is heading into planning mode with almost $300 million worth of bond projects approved by voters.

There were four total propositions put on ballots, and Tuesday night voters supported two of them. Propositions A & B passed with significant support, with goals of improving security and buildings district-wide, plus technology upgrades for students and staff.

“The first thing is just really to get a priority list and a timeline put together. So we’ll start working with our Architects here in the next couple of weeks and start getting that timing set up,” College Station ISD Superintendent, Tim Harkrider, said.

Together, A & B are the most expensive bond packages approved in the district’s history.

“The community support is very much appreciated. That was one of the reasons for my draw to come to College Station ISD and very appreciative of our taxpayers, and their support, and now we get to go out and have some fun and do what we promised we would do with that taxpayer money,” Harkrider said.

But, propositions C & D, with goals of improving athletic facilities at both high schools, were turned down by voters.

Harkrider says these issues are a gap that the district will continue working to fill.

“There is still a need there that we continue to educate our community on why that is a need and then get a game plan together of what the next steps will be,” he said.

Harkrider said now, they are meeting with architects to determine a timeline for projects and begin splitting them up to go for bidding.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote Counts 2023: General Election voting guide
In order to serve families and meet the demand the school district said it’s looking to hire 23...
Voters approve two of four bonds for College Station ISD

Latest News

The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
Brazos Valley National Signing Day
The bridge on FM 2095 over Pin Oak Creek is being replaced.
Milam County bridge closed during repairs
Wednesday Evening Weather Update - November 8