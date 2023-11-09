College Station ISD begins planning after voters approve record-breaking bond package

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD is heading into planning mode with almost $300 million worth of bond projects approved by voters.

There were four total propositions put on ballots, and Tuesday night voters supported two of them. Propositions A & B passed with significant support, with goals of improving security and buildings district-wide, plus technology upgrades for students and staff.

“The first thing is just really to get a priority list and a timeline put together. So we’ll start working with our Architects here in the next couple of weeks and start getting that timing set up,” College Station ISD Superintendent, Tim Harkrider, said.

Together, A & B are the most expensive bond packages approved in the district’s history.

“The community support is very much appreciated. That was one of the reasons for my draw to come to College Station ISD and very appreciative of our taxpayers, and their support, and now we get to go out and have some fun and do what we promised we would do with that taxpayer money,” Harkrider said.

But, propositions C & D, with goals of improving athletic facilities at both high schools, were turned down by voters.

Harkrider says these issues are a gap that the district will continue working to fill.

“There is still a need there that we continue to educate our community on why that is a need and then get a game plan together of what the next steps will be,” he said.

Harkrider said now, they are meeting with architects to determine a timeline for projects and begin splitting them up to go for bidding.

