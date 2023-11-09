Drought Monitor improvements continue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanks to the 3.72 inches of rain we received in the month of October, we have seen steady improvement in the drought monitor over the past several weeks.

The worst of the drought can be seen in the far western reaches of the area, with small portions of both Lee and Milam Counties dealing with extreme drought (level 3/4). On the other hand, however, portions of Montgomery and San Jacinto are completely rid of drought altogether. This is obviously due to the fact that the eastern portions of the Brazos Valley have managed to pick-up more rain than the rest. As for the rest of the Brazos Valley, they sit somewhere inbetween.

The majority of the region is still experiencing moderate (level 1/4) and severe (level 2/4) drought conditions, so more rain is still very much needed. The good news is that we have several rain chances in the forecast over the next few days, so we will see how this impacts next week’s monitor.

Across the state, drastic improvement has been made in some areas, where similar to the eastern stretches of the Brazos Valley, are completely rid of drought conditions altogether.

We continue to chip away at the drought across the state of Texas! More, steady improvement is forecast over the next week. (KBTX)

With improving drought conditions, it is also interesting to note that all 16 counties of the Brazos Valley have lifted their burn bans.

