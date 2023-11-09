Education and border security in focus as Texas Legislature enters fourth special session

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a historic fourth special session, with the...
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a historic fourth special session, with the possibility of an unprecedented fifth session looming if necessary.(kcbd)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:35 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called for a historic fourth special session, with the possibility of an unprecedented fifth session looming if necessary. The governor outlined his priorities in a proclamation issued on Tuesday, as the fourth special session began at 5:00 PM. that afternoon.

The session’s agenda includes objectives, such as increasing funding for strategic border barriers and enforcing immigration laws the governor says the federal government has failed to uphold. The session also addresses the issue of illegal re-entry, proposing penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

Another key focus for Governor Abbott has been improving school choice for families, making primary and secondary of education more accessible through education savings account programs, teacher compensation, public school finance, special education support, grant programs, reading instruction, and early childhood education. Virtual education and public school accountability are also part of the educational agenda.

The House and Senate have been debating issues like vouchers, public school funding, and teacher pay raises, but finding common ground on public education funding remains a challenge. Representative Raney emphasized the importance of not undermining public education while considering alternative approaches to addressing these concerns.

“Four times is a lot, and it costs. That doesn’t seem very economical to me or conservative to me, to us to continue to go back for the same subject matter with very little guidance.,” said Raney.

“I’m just concerned about making sure that we don’t damage public education because we’re not gonna be able to send everybody to a private school. It’s just not gonna happen. So let’s work on funding teacher’s pay where we can get good teachers. Right now, we’re having fewer students graduate from college with education degrees than we’ve had in previous years, and we still have a real need for educators,” said Raney.

Raney says heading into what he hopes is the last special session it’s time for a different approach.

“I would like to divide that into what we’re going to do for funding public education and then take up the vouchers in a separate bill. I don’t think they need to be tied together and that’s what the governor would like to do, I believe,” said Raney.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote Counts 2023: General Election voting guide
In order to serve families and meet the demand the school district said it’s looking to hire 23...
Voters approve two of four bonds for College Station ISD

Latest News

bryan police are investigating another series of vehicle burglaries
Bryan Police investigating vehicle burglaries in gym parking lot
TxDOT to host a public meeting.
TxDOT holding public meeting on medians project in Brenham
Police want to meet with them in connection to a recent burglary
Huntsville Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 men
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail