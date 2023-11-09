Explore Newman’s Castle in Bellville

BELLVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - You don’t have to drive far to feel like royalty, a one-of-a-kind experience will send visitors back in time when they take a trip to Newman’s Castle.

Mike Newman, who also owns Newman’s Bakery in Bellville, broke ground on the castle in 1998 and is his current residence.

Newman has opened it up to the public for people to enjoy.

“I had some land that I had bought here in the country and instead of just dragging a trailer house back here and parking it in the woods, I wanted something a little bit more unique and different,” Newman said.

The castle does tour six days a week which comes with a lunch.

Newman says large groups are welcome on tours and people can make a reservation by calling Newman’s Bakery at (979)-865-9804.

