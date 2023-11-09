Florida International and Tarleton State set for cross-conference contest

Generic Basketball
Generic Basketball(wtoc)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2023
Tarleton State Texans (0-1) at Florida International Panthers (0-1)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida International Panthers take on the Tarleton State Texans in a non-conference matchup.

Florida International went 11-7 at home last season while going 14-18 overall. The Panthers shot 46.6% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range last season.

Tarleton State went 2-12 on the road and 17-17 overall last season. The Texans gave up 67.9 points per game while committing 20.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

