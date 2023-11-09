Fresh meat, produce at Saturday’s Navasota Farmers Market

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - From fresh produce to home decor, Navasota Farmers Market has it all.

It’s happening this Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Navasota Public Library

There will be over 40 vendors featuring local honey, chicken, Wagyu beef, holiday decor and gifts, jams and jellies, handmade soap and more.

Iron Horse Guest Ranch will also be offering horse drawn wagon rides for $10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Veterans ride free.

Vargas Tacos & Snackismo will be onsite selling breakfast and lunch.

The market is held the second Saturday of each month.

Contact the Navasota Public Library at 936-825-6744 if you are interested in being a vendor.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.