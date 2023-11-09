George Bush Library prepares for holiday events

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are just around the corner and the dates are set for Christmas events at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Winter Wonderland at Travis Fields presented by George H.W. Bush Presidential Library & Museum is Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Travis Fields on Bomber Drive in Bryan. Meet Santa, shop local vendors, play festive games, visit the petting zoo, go caroling and more.

The annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony is Monday, Dec. 4 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. outside the library with a reception to follow in the Rotunda. Modeled after the annual tree lighting ceremony on the White House grounds, there will be musical entertainment and a special guest tree lighter. Family photos in front of the beautifully decorated tree are encouraged.

Holidays in the Rotunda is Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Library Rotunda. There will be live holiday entertainment and ornament making in Santa’s Workshop. Santa Claus cookies, hot chocolate, and punch will be served.

For more information, go to the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s website.

