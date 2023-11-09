Grimes County Sheriff’s Office warning residents about scam

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office is looking into reports of a potential scam.

The sheriff’s office says it received several calls Thursday from residents about the scam.

Callers say they received phone calls from people who identified themselves as employees of the sheriff’s office. The scammers say a warrant has been issued for failure to report to jury duty. The scammers are reportedly demanding money be sent to them.

The sheriff’s office says they will not ask for money over the phone and are not involved in jury selection.

Another message was left by the scammer telling the resident to call back regarding a legal matter.

The sheriff’s office asks that you report these phone calls to its office.

