Highlighting Veterans in the Brazos Valley: Polite Coffee owner Steve Turner recalls time in military

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -You may know Steve Turner as the owner of Polite Coffee, but he lived a whole life before turning to the coffee business.

Turner served in the military for four years, from 2010-2014, spending a year and a half in Afghanistan.

Toward the end of his time in the military, Turner thought about what he wanted to do in the civilian world.

He was having a conversation with his brother when the idea of coffee came about.

“We thought it was just an awesome product that gave us an opportunity to do something on a global scale because it’s grown all over the world and consumed all over the world,” said Turner.

He said while in Afghanistan, he missed the Southern hospitality back in the United States, which is where the name “Polite Coffee” came from.

He started working on his coffee dreams in 2013, and has enjoyed watching it grow into what it is today.

Now fully transitioned into the civilian world, Turner said he will always looks back on those days in the military, and continues to show his support for other veterans in the community.

He said on Veteran’s Day, Polite Coffee serves free drinks to Veterans.

“When you take that uniform off, you kind of lose that sense of identity, and so it means a lot to get connected and plugged into other veterans that went through similar stuff,” added Turner.

On top of free coffee for veterans, $5 of every bag of coffee sold on Veteran’s Day will be donated to Brazos Valley Cares, an organization helping veterans in our community.

