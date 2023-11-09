Huntsville Police asking for public’s help identifying 2 men

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals.

They want to meet with them in connection to a recent burglary.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Coffin at (936)291-5453 or send him an email at jcoffin@huntsvilletx.gov. To remain anonymous, contact Walker County Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.

