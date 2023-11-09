James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail

The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate entertainment district last year.
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate entertainment district last year.(September 2022 Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center. Background image provided by MGN.)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - James McCoy Taylor was found guilty this week in a Brazos County courtroom on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The charges are linked to his arrest last year following a night out at College Station’s Northgate entertainment district.

On Tuesday in Judge Roy Brantley’s courtroom, McCoy, 37, was sentenced to serve 5 days in the Brazos County Detention Center and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $585 in court costs. His punishment also included a temporary suspension of his driver’s license.

College Station police arrested the singer, songwriter, and former reality TV contestant in September of 2022.

During the arrest, police said he became verbally abusive towards the officer, called him “an idiot” among other things, and made threats to have the officer fired and would press charges. In an Instagram post this week, Taylor criticized prosecutors and continued to insult the arresting officer. Those comments were later removed from his post.

Taylor’s attorney, Will Vaughn, tells KBTX he was disappointed in the outcome but called the trial fair.

“I was very pleased with the way the trial was run in Judge Roy Brantley’s courtroom. I wish I could have gotten a better result for my client, but I was honored to represent a good guy like James,” said Vaughn in a phone conversation with News 3′s Rusty Surette.

Taylor may be best known for his appearance on The Bachelorette: Season 12.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote Counts 2023: General Election voting guide
In order to serve families and meet the demand the school district said it’s looking to hire 23...
Voters approve two of four bonds for College Station ISD

Latest News

Propositions A & B passed with significant support, with goals of improving security and...
College Station ISD begins planning after voters approve record-breaking bond package
Brazos Valley National Signing Day
The bridge on FM 2095 over Pin Oak Creek is being replaced.
Milam County bridge closed during repairs
Wednesday Evening Weather Update - November 8