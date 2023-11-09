James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - James McCoy Taylor was found guilty this week in a Brazos County courtroom on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

The charges are linked to his arrest last year following a night out at College Station’s Northgate entertainment district.

On Tuesday in Judge Roy Brantley’s courtroom, McCoy, 37, was sentenced to serve 5 days in the Brazos County Detention Center and was ordered to pay a $500 fine and $585 in court costs. His punishment also included a temporary suspension of his driver’s license.

College Station police arrested the singer, songwriter, and former reality TV contestant in September of 2022.

During the arrest, police said he became verbally abusive towards the officer, called him “an idiot” among other things, and made threats to have the officer fired and would press charges. In an Instagram post this week, Taylor criticized prosecutors and continued to insult the arresting officer. Those comments were later removed from his post.

Taylor’s attorney, Will Vaughn, tells KBTX he was disappointed in the outcome but called the trial fair.

“I was very pleased with the way the trial was run in Judge Roy Brantley’s courtroom. I wish I could have gotten a better result for my client, but I was honored to represent a good guy like James,” said Vaughn in a phone conversation with News 3′s Rusty Surette.

Taylor may be best known for his appearance on The Bachelorette: Season 12.

