Kortan signs pair of elite golfers for A&M program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies received certification of National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork for two of the most coveted high school men’s golfers in the nation head coach Brian Kortan announced Thursday.

Wheaton Ennis (Eagle, Idaho) and Alex Long (Lakewood Ranch, Florida) recently secured 2023 Rolex Junior All-America recognition. The tandem is climbing the Junior Golf Scoreboard ranking with Ennis ranked No. 2 in the class and Long slotted No. 26 in the class. Ennis is a three-time Idaho Golf Association junior state champion. Long is the 2022 Florida State Golf Association Junior Player of the Year. Long was born and raised in Toronto, Canada, before moving to Florida at the beginning of his prep career.

“We are extremely excited about the 2024 class,” Kortan said. “We are fortunate to be able to recruit some of the very best high school golfers from around the world. Wheaton and Alex are certainly in that mold. Not only are they highly ranked, but they are proven winners and show a tremendous desire to be great both on and off the course. Alex and Wheaton are extremely talented, competitive and will bring a strong work ethic to Aggie Golf in the fall of ‘24. They will add to an already competitive group and push to be a consistent presence in the lineup.”

WHEATON ENNIS | EAGLE, IDAHO

Ennis comes in at No. 2 in the class on the Junior Golf Scoreboard ranking. Ennis was named to the 2023 Rolex Junior All-America First Team to start November and is slotted No. 3 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. He boasts a trio of AJGA victories in 2023, including the AJGA Invitational presented by PING, PING Heather Farr Classic and PGA West Junior Championship. In June 2022, Ennis became the first three-time winner in the 56-year history of the prestigious Dropping Junior Championship. He also claimed three consecutive Idaho Golf Association Junior State Championships from 2020-22.

Ennis on Texas A&M...

“I choose Texas A&M because of the coaches, the culture and because College Station is going to be an awesome place to go to school. Coach Kortan and Coach Fast are great coaches that will help me take my game to the next level. I can’t wait to get on campus and be on the team next fall.”

Kortan on Ennis...

“Wheaton was our first commit in the ‘24 class from Eagle, Idaho. He is a tremendous player and an even better young man. He is a student of the game who has developed consistent ball control along with a very mature demeanor. Since his commitment, he won three times on the AJGA, including the PING Invitational, he is a state high school champion in Idaho and ascended in the national rankings to the No. 2 ranked player in the 2024 class. He’s extremely excited to be an Aggie and can’t wait to put on Aggie Maroon next fall.”

ALEX LONG | LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLORIDA

Long checks in at No. 26 in the class on the Junior Golf Scoreboard. He was named 2023 Rolex Junior All-America Honorable Mention to start November and is currently No. 26 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. He owns three AJGA tournament titles, including two victories in 2023. He claimed medalist honors at the 2021 AJGA Greenwood Junior along with the AJGA Sergio and Angela Garcia Foundation Junior Open and inaugural AJGA Panama Junior in 2023. Long picked up Florida State Golf Association Boys Junior Player of the Year and won the FJG Tour Championship in 2022. He is a three-time participant at the USGA Junior Amateur from 2021-23. Long claimed the 2021 Florida High School Athletic Association Class 1A Championship while leading Saint Stephen’s Episcopal School to the team title.

Long on Texas A&M...

“It didn’t take long to realize that Texas A&M was the right fit for me – world class golf and education combined with a culture of winning. On a personal level, Coach Kortan’s and Coach Fast’s philosophy and commitment to excellence made my decision easy.”

Kortan on Long...

“Alex is a big strong athlete driven to be successful both on the course and in the classroom. He is quickly developing into one of the best players in the ‘24 class. With a very competitive summer, including two wins on the AJGA, Alex moved to No. 26 in the class rankings. He plays with tons of speed and has developed great fundamentals around the green. With some hockey in his background, he will bring a tough competitive edge to the locker room when he puts on the Aggie Maroon.

