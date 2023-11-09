Last conference home game of the year could be damp and chilly

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At long (second to) last, Aggies get what they’ve been waiting for all season: A night game at home.

Temperatures look mighty swell for a November night game. You’ve got your autumn gameday outfit that you’ve been waiting to wear ALL SEASON planned and ready to go.

All was wonderful UNTIL...

....You see that 30%.

Here’s the thing: We could absolutely go through Saturday without finding a drop of precip. I would not plan on that, at the moment.

THE POTENTIAL CULPRIT

A weak low pressure system will form as our much awaited cold front slides south, then becomes stationary over the Gulf of Mexico. Said low will track northeastward, parallel to the Texas Coast, over the course of the weekend.

Drizzle and some light rain will be possible at times Saturday, especially for the first half of the day. (KBTX)

At the moment, we’re expecting most of the measurable rain to stay south of B/CS, but this tricky feature could still hurl enough energy our way to produce some rain, or at the very least, drizzle, Saturday into Saturday evening.

The good news: Rain accumulation is expected to be light, and lightning looks very unlikely. So long as you have a good way to stay dry, the weather should be pleasantly chilly through the day and evening Saturday. Whether we see rain or not, you will definitely want a good jacket -- high temperatures are expected to only hover around 60° Saturday.

Drizzle and some light rain will be possible at times Saturday, especially for the first half of the day. (KBTX)

Best overall chance for showers thanks to this system will be Friday late night through the first half of the day Saturday. Tailgating spots will already be muddy from Thursday’s rain, so opt for the worn sneakers/boots first. As the low moves farther from us, there’s hope we can keep things dry leading into the afternoon/evening, but patchy drizzle very well could remain and try to keep us damp through the remainder of Saturday. Would love to be wrong about that, but there appears there will be enough low/mid level moisture to support drizzle.

Warmer weather is expected to wrap up the weekend, but we may not see 70° or higher until the middle of next week.

Since you were probably wondering, right now, the last home game of the season (11am kick against ACU) looks drier and warmer. Keep up with us on the PinPoint App throughout the weekend and we’ll give you the latest.

Gig ‘em!

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.