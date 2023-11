MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Some Milam County residents have noticed a road closure on FM 2095.

According to TxDOT, the bridge over Pin Oak Creek is being replaced. During construction of the project, they discovered additional damage.

Beginning Tuesday, they closed the bridge until repairs can be made. There is now a detour to US 190 to FM 3342.

FM 2095 Bridge in Milam County is closed while repairs are being done (Megan Calongne | TxDOT)

