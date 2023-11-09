Milam County residents pass proposition to expand access to emergency medical services

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Milam County residents voted on election day Tuesday to pass a proposition that will create the area’s first Emergency Services District.

The proposition passed with 62% of voters casting their ballot in support. County officials say the Emergency Services District will help save lives.

“We’ve gone at times where you may go an hour, hour and a half without an ambulance to transport people,” Milam County Judge Bill Whitmire said.

According to Whitmire, the rural county has three ambulances, one helicopter, and no hospitals servicing the area. Their resources are often stretched too thin to provide timely care.

“There are times where we are at what they call level zero, meaning, we have no ambulances at all,” Whitmire said.

Emergency services worker Kain Dodd, brought the issue to the ballot. He said in a statement that the emergency medical system in Milam County has been “pushed beyond its limits.”

We need a board whose budget is strictly dedicated to assure the citizens of Milam County receive the best level of EMS care available in their time of need. We must end these outrageous wait times.

Dodd banded together with other community members to establish an advisory committee that would create the Emergency Services District.

Whitmire said the district will handle all of the ambulance coverage for the county. Its funding will come from a set tax rate, which will be decided by the district’s future board of directors. The county says they’re hoping to have the Emergency Services District set up by 2025.

“January 1st of 2025, they have the funds and the contract in place for whatever that EMS service is,” he said.

According to Whitmire, the process of establishing the Emergency Services District will move forward once the vote has been canvassed and the results finalized. At the time of publishing, canvassing has not taken place yet, meaning the results are not official.

Read Dodd’s full statement to Milam County residents below

Citizens of Milam County, Since the spring of 2021 our EMS system has been pushed beyond its limits. The term “Level Zero” has become a term we hear all too often. “Level Zero” means that there are no ambulances available in the county. Whether you are a citizen calling 911 for a medical emergency or a volunteer fire department that is dispatched to assist with a medical call. The first question is always “Do we have an ambulance available to respond” and if so “How long is their response time?”. A 35-55 minute response time for an ambulance is unacceptable. This is at no fault of the ambulance crews. These individuals tirelessly work 48 hour shifts at a time with very little rest, if any at all, and I applaud them for that. I’d like to say that the issues are the fault of AMR or the Milam County Coalition (Milam County, City of Cameron, and the City of Rockdale) but I cannot. The truth is both members of the agreement have fallen short at some point in time. Otherwise, we would not be in the situation that we are in. We must start working towards a sustainable and reliable EMS system. We need an Emergency Services District to oversee the EMS system in our county. I have banded together with Amanda Huner from Thorndale, Dustin Thomas from Cameron, and Derrellene Zbikowski from Davilla to form “The EMS Advisory Committee, Milam County, TX”. Together we are working to create a county-wide Emergency Services District. An ESD is a grassroots organization that is created by registered voters and landowners within a county. There are several steps to this process: the first of which is 100 landowners must sign a petition, then the petition will be taken to the County Judge, if the County Judge approves this petition and the municipalities give written consent for their cities to be within the boundaries of the ESD then a public hearing will be set by the county commissioners court. After which the commissioner's court will vote for the creation of the ESD to be placed on the November 8th ballot. If the election passes and the ESD is created, the commissioner's court will appoint 5 board members to serve on the ESD board. There are currently 300 ESDs in the State of Texas according to the state association of ESDs and only 254 counties in the state. This proves ESDs are a valuable asset and the conventional way to fund emergency services. An ESD has the ability to fund all aspects of emergency services but in this case it will just be for EMS. An ESD generates its funding from an AD Valorem Tax. The Texas constitution sets this tax limit at $0.10 per $100 worth of appraised property value. This does NOT mean the ESD would tax the maximum of .10 cents. The ESD will have to set a budget and tax rate within Truth-in-Taxation laws. Once the tax rate is set you do not have to worry about it “creeping” up each year until it reaches $0.10. The only way the tax rate can change is by voter approval. The ESD will have the same tax exemptions as the county. Including the over 65 or disabled person homestead exemptions and over 65 homestead ceilings. I have attached a photo of a bar graph with current county, city, and ISD tax rates on it. You will find that at its maximum the ESD is significantly lower than all the taxes levied in the county. The highest is Milano ISD at $1.38 per $100 of property value. I am not shaming Milano ISD in any way. The school district does an excellent job and I know the school board makes the best decisions they can. This graph is just for a comparison. Again the ESD value is at its maximum. This is NOT what will be the approved tax rate. I promise you I do not want to pay 1 cent more in taxes but if we can have a reliable EMS system for less than what most pay monthly for Netflix then I’ll support this ESD in every way I can. If the ESD is created it will assume responsibility for the AMR contract and PHI air medical contract. It will have the opportunity to add a 4th ground ambulance, add additional EMS staffing, and remodel and/or build new ems stations for the well-deserving crews. This ESD will give the citizens the opportunity to govern and oversee our own EMS system. We will no longer have to rely on a for-profit ambulance company or the Coalition to make these decisions. We need a board whose budget is strictly dedicated to assure the citizens of Milam county receive the best level of EMS care available in their time of need. We must end these outrageous response times. We must create an ESD. To start this process we are in need of 100 signatures from landowners in Milam County before July 6th. I have attached a copy of the petition below. You must sign this petition in person. I am willing to drive to you and meet you at your convenience. Please let me know ahead of time so I can schedule it. You can call or text me at 979-436-5723.

