New winery opens in downtown Anderson

ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County has a brand new winery for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Winking Stars Sparking Wine offers ready-to-drink mimosas and has sweet and savory charcuterie board options.

Owner John Miller moved the winery into an old general store in downtown Anderson. Miller said it was important for them to keep the charm of the downtown area while they were remodeling for Winking Stars.

“We wanted to recapture that feel of an old dry goods general store and plug it in as our brick and mortar location for our great modern looking new brand,” Miller said.

The winery has two wine mimosas that they offer through their brand Mimoza. There are two flavors, one is a traditional mimosa one is a Texas chili mango flavor.

Winking Stars Sparkling Wine is open Thursday-Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. and is located at 267 Fanthorp Street in Anderson.

You can also click here to order packs of Mimozas.

