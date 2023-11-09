Sam Houston women’s basketball inks Bob to letter of intent

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - The Sam Houston women’s basketball program and head coach Ravon Justice announced the signing of Madison Bob to a National Letter of Intent on Thursday.

Bob, a standout from Fort Bend Hightower High School (TX), is the lone signee for the Bearkats on the second day of the signing period.

Justice on Bob … “Madison is a young lady that I’ve enjoyed watching play in high school and AAU. She sees the floor extremely well, much like that of a point guard. She is so unselfish and is a great teammate. Madison can play all three positions on the perimeter, has a big-time jump shot and her athleticism and quickness will allow her to defend at an elite level. She is a fierce competitor, comes from a wonderful family, and we are very excited to welcome her to Sam Houston.” Madison Bob • G • 5-10 • Missouri City, Texas / Fort Bend Hightower HS Bob led Hightower to a 32-4 season in 2022-23, its best since the 2017-18 season, and a berth in the Class 6A regional quarterfinals.

She is expected to be a catalyst for the Hurricanes again this year after averaging 14 points 5.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a junior. Each of those marks led the team a year ago and earned her all-region and all-district honors as a junior.

Bob was also named the district’s Newcomer of the Year as a freshman, along with being named the league’s defensive player of the year as a sophomore and last year’s offensive player of the year.

