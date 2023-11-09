Texas A&M Regents approve several new construction projects

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction will begin this month on a new State Emergency Operations Center in Austin. The Texas A&M Board of Regents voted to authorize construction of the $370 million facility Thursday.

The new facility will serve as the headquarters for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The design phase of this project has been ongoing for a few years.

It will be built just east of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

“This project will allow TDEM to consolidate its staff and coordinate statewide emergency response efforts from a single location,” said System Chancellor John Sharp. “Right now, TDEM staff are scattered across multiple locations and in rented office spaces.”

The new facility is expected to be completed in August 2026.

STEM Education Center

Regents also authorized the construction of a new STEM Education Center.

The $43.4 million facility will be located on the RELLIS campus in Bryan.

Nursing Education and Research Center

Regents are also approving the construction of a nearly $50 million Nursing Education and Research Center.

They will be located at the Health Sciences Center in McAllen.

