Texas A&M Regents approve several new construction projects

The new facility will serve as the headquarters for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
The new facility will serve as the headquarters for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.(Texas A&M University System)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Construction will begin this month on a new State Emergency Operations Center in Austin. The Texas A&M Board of Regents voted to authorize construction of the $370 million facility Thursday.

The new facility will serve as the headquarters for the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

The design phase of this project has been ongoing for a few years.

It will be built just east of the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport

“This project will allow TDEM to consolidate its staff and coordinate statewide emergency response efforts from a single location,” said System Chancellor John Sharp. “Right now, TDEM staff are scattered across multiple locations and in rented office spaces.”

The new facility is expected to be completed in August 2026.

STEM Education Center

Regents also authorized the construction of a new STEM Education Center.

The $43.4 million facility will be located on the RELLIS campus in Bryan.

Nursing Education and Research Center

Regents are also approving the construction of a nearly $50 million Nursing Education and Research Center.

They will be located at the Health Sciences Center in McAllen.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The singer/songwriter and reality TV contestant from Katy was arrested in the Northgate...
James McCoy Taylor found guilty, sentenced to time in Brazos County jail
More fall-like air is expected to crawl through the Brazos Valley between midday and early...
Thursday is cold front day!
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots

Latest News

Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was laid to rest in January.
Texas high school soccer player signs with A&M in honor of late brother
99-year-old Horace Bishop Hamilton Jr. was well known across the Brazos Valley for his...
Brazos Valley Pearl Harbor survivor and WWII veteran laid to rest
As the football world eagerly awaits the clash between the Aggies and the Longhorns, a new...
Texas A&M to explore ways to commemorate rekindled rivalry with UT
One group that’s benefiting is known for its presence around Aggieland and the nation.
Student groups continuing selfless service through Pass It Back Day