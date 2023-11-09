Texas A&M tennis signs blue chip recruit Lexington Reed

(KBTX)
By Mallory Maxwell, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M women’s tennis head coach Mark Weaver announced the signing of the No. 8 recruit in the nation Lexington Reed on Wednesday.

Reed joins the Maroon & White from Orlando, Florida, where she separated herself as one of the premier juniors in the nation, ranking No. 8 by the Tennis Recruiting Network and earning 5-star blue chip recruit recognition. She has a pair of 15k doubles titles to her name, along with three 15k singles semifinals appearances.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of Lexington Reed” Weaver said. “Lexington is one of the top juniors in the United States and will be a great addition to our tennis team. She has a big, powerful game and has a lot of weapons to dictate and control what goes on in a tennis match. "

Standing out among the best in her class, Reed holds a 6-1 record when playing against fellow 5-star and blue chip prospects. She also took her game to the international level, as Reed represented the Red, White and Blue at the Le Petits competing against the best juniors in the world.

Adding to her list of achievements, Reed was an Orange Bowl Doubles Finalist and an Easter Bowl Doubles Finalist. She also peaked in the Women’s Tennis Association at No. 1,033 in singles and No. 805 in doubles.

