Texas high school soccer player signs with A&M in honor of late brother

“My brother had a big thing to do with it. I love the school and I’m just really excited to go there,” said Emma Hoang, who is becoming an Aggie to honor her brother Tanner.
Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was laid to rest in January.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLOWER MOUND, Texas (KBTX) - National Signing Day is a momentous occasion for elite high school athletes, a day when they officially secure their spots on collegiate sports teams.

This year, Flower Mound High School witnessed more than a dozen seniors signing their commitments, including soccer player Emma Hoang. For Emma, the day marked her next step to join the Texas A&M University’s women’s soccer team. Her decision was not without its challenges, as she had initially verbally committed to Ole Miss but later had a change of heart, influenced in part by her brother Tanner Hoang, WFAA reports.

Tanner, who had also attended Texas A&M, tragically went missing in December, leading to a statewide search that concluded with the discovery of his body in Austin, with no signs of foul play. Emma’s decision to attend Texas A&M was driven by her desire to honor her late brother. She believes he would be immensely proud of her choice, given the special significance the school held for him.

“My brother had a big thing to do with it,” she told the Dallas TV station. “I love the school and I’m just really excited to go there. I think it means a little bit more knowing that like he has a piece, like a piece of him will kind of still be there when I’m there -- which is really nice,” said Hoang to WFAA.

