Texas A&M Women’s Basketball signs four-star prospect Taliyah Parker

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Head Coach Joni Taylor and the Texas A&M women’s basketball team announced the signing of the No. 61 recruit in the country Taliyah Parker on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled that Taliyah chose to be a part of our Aggie Family,” Taylor said. “Taliyah is one of the most versatile two-way guards in the ‘24 class. She plays with a competitive edge and tenacity that innately fuels her to play the way we want to play on both ends of the floor. Off the floor, Taliyah has such an endearing personality and a heart for others. Her spirit undoubtedly reflects the spirit that permeates this campus. I am excited for her to join the Aggie family and I am certain she’s going to fit right in.”

Parker is a 6-1 guard out of South Grand Prairie High School in Grand Prairie, Texas. The four-star signee was tabbed as the No. 61 recruit in the nation on the 2024 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings. Parker also has experience with USA Basketball, having participated in the 2021 USA Basketball Women’s U16 Team Trials.

The No. 6 player in Texas earned 2022-23 6A All-Region honors despite missing a majority of the season due to injury. Parker returned to the court late in her junior season and helped lead her team to a regional quarterfinal appearance after pouring in 15 points versus Braswell in the second round.

The Aggies open the season on Thursday against A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 p.m. inside of Reed Arena. New season ticket purchases for the 2023-24 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram/Threads and X by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, 28, had been a teacher for five years, spending the last two at St. Clair High...
Former teacher said she has made nearly $1 million from OnlyFans in less than 6 months
Concerns arise about QR codes and accuracy in Northgate parking lots following towing incidents.
Towed customers raise concerns over QR codes in Northgate parking lots
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
(Source: MGN)
Your Vote Counts 2023: General Election voting guide
In order to serve families and meet the demand the school district said it’s looking to hire 23...
Voters approve two of four bonds for College Station ISD

Latest News

Sam Houston State Basketball
Bearkat hoops lands Prosper basketball talent
The fall national signing period began on Wednesday allowing prospective high school athletes...
2023 National Signing Day across the Brazos Valley
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2023 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Brazos Valley National Signing Day