Trial underway in College Station assault and stabbing case

Ricky Travis Hernandez
Ricky Travis Hernandez(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The trial for Ricky Travis Hernandez is now underway in the 361st District Court in Brazos County.

Hernandez,33 of Bryan was arrested and charged in 2022 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is facing a judge this week for his alleged involvement in a brawl outside a pool hall on Texas Avenue in College Station.

He stands accused of assaulting and stabbing a man multiple times during the altercation.

According to an arrest report, A 24-year-old man from Navasota was assaulted, kicked, and stabbed multiple times during the incident that started inside the bar with a verbal dispute that spilled out into the parking lot and turned physical.

Last year the victim’s family told KBTX he was stabbed several times with a pocket knife in the side, arm, and neck. They say the victim’s friend was also stabbed in the chest. Both men have since been treated and released from the hospital. The family asked KBTX not to share their names.

At last check, Hernandez remains in the Brazos County Jail.

